Every year, illegal fireworks continue to plague Fontana and many other cities in San Bernardino County.
Night after night, neighborhoods are rattled by the loud sounds of the fireworks exploding as the Fourth of July draws near. Some areas of Fontana have been experiencing this disruption for months -- even during the recent week that a nighttime curfew was in place.
But local police and fire agencies are fighting back, and the multi-agency Fireworks Interdiction Task Force is patrolling San Bernardino County in an attempt to stop the smuggling of illegal fireworks.
During the first part of June, the Task Force confiscated 8,500 pounds of dangerous and illegal fireworks and issued 37 citations, according to a news release issued by the county's Fire Department on June 11.
Last year, the Task Force confiscated more than 60,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 73 citations, resulting in $91,250 in fines.
“The San Bernardino County Fire Department will remain vigilant each and every year to protect our communities from the risks associated with dangerous fireworks,” Fire Marshal Mike Horton said. “With San Bernardino County facing another dangerous wildland fire season, San Bernardino County Fire will remain vigilant in protecting public health and safety.”
The City of Fontana and the Fontana Police Department are relying on both a public relations campaign and an enforcement effort to get the message out to residents.
"Between wildfires and public safety, we're not taking any chances. Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000," said Fontana Police Department Sergeant Kellen Guthrie. "You can do your part to prevent the use of illegal fireworks in Fontana by purchasing and using Safe and Sane fireworks where permissible."
Residents can report illegal fireworks to (909) 350-7700 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-47-Arson.
While Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed within the majority of Fontana's city limits, all fireworks including Safe and Sane are prohibited in Fontana's high fire hazard area.
Property in the city north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15 and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area, the city said. To find out if they live in Fontana's high fire hazard area, where all fireworks are prohibited, residents can visit the City of Fontana's fireworks information webpage (www.fontana.org/fireworks) to view the boundary map.
Residents who plan on purchasing fireworks must purchase Safe and Sane fireworks from local nonprofit organizations. Sale of these fireworks are permitted only from noon to 10 p.m. on June 28, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily on June 29 through July 5. Safe and Sane fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the days which these fireworks are sold.
Fireworks not in direct control of the operator or that explode, shoot into the air, move along the ground and are not approved by the California State Fire Marshal are deemed dangerous and are illegal everywhere in the state of California.
"Before setting off a firework, I urge you to think of your neighbors, your pets, and all those who are impacted by the sudden noise. The City of Fontana will not tolerate illegal fireworks, and those with these fireworks will be cited. Be sure to celebrate responsibly, safely, and above all, respectfully," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
For more information about the use of fireworks, visit www.fontana.org/fireworks or call the Fireworks Information Line at (909) 356-7101.
