San Bernardino County residents have responded impressively to officials’ pleas to get tested for COVID-19, with more than 465,000 tests having been conducted in December alone.
Demand for tests continues to be strong, with appointments consistently filling up two or three days in advance.
In response, several of the county’s testing facilities (including the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana) are expanding hours until 8 p.m. to accommodate residents and are expected to maintain these extended hours through Jan. 8.
“We are proud of how county residents have responded to our requests to get testing,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, who noted that the county’ testing numbers have recently exceeded state requirements. “We are continuing to encourage everyone, including those without symptoms, to schedule an appointment to get tested.”
Overall in 2020, there were 1,666,893 tests conducted in San Bernardino County, including 190,551 for Fontana residents.
Hagman noted that while some of the county’s testing locations continue to accept walk-ins, persons without appointments are typically having to wait up to 90 minutes or longer to actually receive a test.
“Getting tested is both painless and cost free,” said Hagman, “and for those with an appointment, it’s quick, easy and convenient. So please, schedule an appointment at your earliest convenience.”
To schedule an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
