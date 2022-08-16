Authorities arrested 28 suspects, including one from Fontana, during the two-week period of Aug. 1-14 as part of a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The arrests came during weeks 49 and 50 of the county-wide effort known as Operation Hammer Strike.
Investigators from the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served 28 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Hinkley, Phelan, El Mirage, Newberry Springs, Hesperia, and Yucaipa.
A 31-year-old man from Fontana was arrested in connection with a cultivation at a parcel with no address in Lucerne Valley.
During the two weeks, investigators seized a total of 47,627 marijuana plants, 7,295.8 pounds of processed marijuana, eight guns, 206 grams of concentrated marijuana, 170 grams of methamphetamine, and more than $57,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 728 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as seven indoor locations. Authorities mitigated one THC extraction lab and two electrical bypasses and also recovered three stolen vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.