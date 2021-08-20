Now is the time for people with compromised immune systems to get a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster shot, which is now available at San Bernardino County's vaccination sites, is meant to “boost” the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress a person's immune response
“Recent studies have shown that people with compromised immune systems do not produce the same level of antibody and cell immunity to the COVID virus and were having more breakthrough infections and illness,” said Dr. Michael Sequeira, the public health officer for the county. “These studies showed that a third shot, a booster shot, brings that level up to a safe zone.”
Persons should talk to their doctor or healthcare provider to determine if their conditions make them eligible for a booster vaccine at this time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Aug. 18 a plan to widen eligibility for a third shot eight months after a second dose to all Americans who received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines beginning the week of Sept. 20.
Some people may be concerned about how a third shot might affect them.
“There will probably be the same reactions as with the first two vaccines, and there is evidence that some patients have slightly more of those reactions,” Sequeira said. “These, however, almost always resolve in two to three days and are improved with acetaminophen and NSAIDs like ibuprofen.”
Persons do not need to bring medical proof of an immunocompromised condition to get their booster shot. They will be asked to fill out a statement or written document to self-proclaim that they do meet the qualifications to receive a booster. If it has been at least 28 days or more since their second dose, then they may receive a booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.
For people who received Pfizer or Moderna, or what’s called mRNA vaccines, a third dose of the same vaccine should be used. If the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available, or is unknown, Pfizer or Moderna can be administered, according to the CDC.
The CDC has not yet provided booster shot information for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because there is not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also have an improved antibody response following an additional dose of the same vaccine.
In Fontana, vaccinations are provided at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue. For appointment information, visit sbcovid19.com.
