The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 booster vaccines for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients.
San Bernardino County, healthcare providers, and pharmacies will administer boosters countywide as soon as they are approved by the state, which could be very soon, the county said in a news release on Oct. 22.
Federal authorities also indicated people could mix and match the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines to improve immune response to the virus. However, the county is awaiting additional recommendations on mixing and matching brands to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state before action is taken locally.
Last month, the federal government announced people who are immunocompromised could receive third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines six months following their second shot. Regulators also announced last month that people ages 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, people 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting could get a Pfizer booster six months following their last shot.
The Oct. 21 announcement now means those same guidelines apply for people who previously received Moderna who have been waiting for approval to receive their booster. Also, adults 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson may now get a booster of any brand two months after their initial shot.
The county will provide the latest booster vaccines as soon as Monday, Oct. 25, and residents can make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov to find a provider.
County vaccination sites offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including: first dose, second dose, additional dose for immunocompromised, and a booster dose. In Fontana, appointments are available at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.
Moderna booster doses will be available at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center County FHC Clinic Westside, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moderna boosters will be available starting Oct. 27. Appointments will be available through MyTurn.CA.gov.
County health centers will also be offering Moderna boosters and are located at:
• San Bernardino County Health Center, 606 E. Mill Street in San Bernardino
• Ontario Health Center, 150 E. Holt Boulevard in Ontario
• Hesperia Health Center, 16453 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia
• Adelanto Health Center, 11336 Bartlett Ave., Suite 11 in Adelanto
Appointments at the county health centers can be made by calling 1-800-722-4777, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Moderna is also readily available at a number of pharmacies and health care providers.
Residents who need assistance finding an appointment for their booster can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
