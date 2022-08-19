COVID-19 is remaining a threat to the health of local residents, but the good news is that new rates for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are all trending downward this month.
After an increase in the rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in July, the numbers for August are looking better, according to the San Bernardino County COVID-19 website.
As of Aug. 19, there have been 648,137 cases and 7,968 deaths in San Bernardino County since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
In early July, the number of new COVID-19 infections had increased by more than 1,000 per day, but recently the number of new cases dropped to less than 500 per day.
Fontana has had 80,950 cases and 784 deaths as of Aug. 19.
For more information, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.