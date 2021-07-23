With the current COVID-19 vaccines showing strong effectiveness against the more contagious Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control is saying that 97 percent of people entering the hospital nationwide with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and nearly all of the deaths related to the virus are unvaccinated.
Here in San Bernardino County, confirmed cases and hospitalizations are also on the rise and, in fact, if the state’s previous color tier system were still in effect, the county would now be in the Red Tier, with capacity restrictions on businesses.
While remaining very concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, county officials nevertheless have not imposed any new restrictions.
Nationwide, the Delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up 83 percent of sequenced samples, which is up from 50 percent for the week of July 3, according to a news release by the county on July 21.
Fortunately, with nearly 50 percent of San Bernardino County residents fully vaccinated, the development in the county has been slower, with the Delta variant accounting for 9.0 percent of the rising cases (up from 5.1 percent on July 14) -- although this number only reflects testing at county sites.
“While we are nowhere near the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths we saw pre-vaccine, it is still concerning to see patients once again coming into our ICU units with COVID-19,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira. “If you are still unvaccinated, you are playing Russian roulette with your health; most will get through a COVID-19 infection unscathed, but there will be others that will have severe reactions, and yes, some will die.”
----- THE VACCINE produced by Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of three approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, is now available on request at all county-run vaccination sites for residents aged 18 and older in addition to the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 12 and older.
The J&J vaccine offers advantages in terms of convenience: it only requires a single dose to be effective, unlike with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require second doses to be maximally effective.
In Fontana, the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, offers vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov.
----- WANT TO HELP? Community-based organizations and employers can request to host a vaccination event, or bring in a health education ambassador to address vaccine questions and concerns. To request either, simply email the County Department of Public Health at communityevents@dph.sbcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.