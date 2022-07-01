COVID-19 remains a threat to public health, even though vaccines have been very successful in reducing the impact of the virus, San Bernardino County officials said.
In mid-March, the county’s COVID-19 cases dropped down to a low positivity rate of 1.2 percent, but the numbers have continued to rise into summer and now stand at just over 12 percent, the county said in a news release on July 1.
“We are hopeful that our COVID-19 numbers will begin to peak soon,” said Public Health Director Josh Dugas. “We want everyone to continue to stay vigilant so they can enjoy the rest of their summer.”
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, San Bernardino County has had a total of 602,324 cases and 7,767 deaths, the county’s COVID-19 website said.
Vaccines have greatly reduced the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the county. Since February of this year, there have been 550 fatal cases of residents who were fully vaccinated and 1,960 fatal cases of residents who were not fully vaccinated.
Just like case rates, hospitalizations have been slowly increasing in recent months, and there were 130 confirmed COVID-19 patients in county hospitals on June 25. However, that number is far below the 1,248 patients that were in hospitals in January.
In Fontana, there have been 75,101 total cases and 768 deaths as of July 1. Those numbers reflect increases of 2,700 cases and 16 deaths since the start of June.
The Jessie Turner Center in Fontana no longer is a COVID-19 vaccination site, but nearby sites include the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Avenue in Rialto, and the Rancho Cucamonga Family Resource Center, 9791 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga.
Residents can visit www.sbcovid19.com to schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccination.
Persons can also pick up free over-the-counter antigen test kits at any county testing site. In addition, the county offers a Test to Treat program that provides access for patients who test positive for COVID-19 to receive a prescription oral anti-viral (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) treatment at OptumServe testing sites.
