San Bernardino County’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine site at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana will cease operations on June 3, the county announced.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue, had been utilized by the county for testing and vaccinations for the past two years.
All other COVID-19 servicing sites that have been coordinated by the county will continue operations as usual.
Additionally, the Rancho Cucamonga Family Resource Center at 9791 Arrow Boulevard will be a new testing and vaccine site starting on June 7.
Vaccinations are available for all residents ages 5 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
As of May 30, 57.7 percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, the county said.
The number of new cases remains relatively low but has increased in recent weeks. Overall as of May 30, there have been 584,242 coronavirus cases and 7,571 deaths in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020.
In Fontana, there have been 72,401 cases and 752 deaths.
County health officials emphasized that COVID-19 remains a threat, and they encouraged residents to get vaccinated.
For more information, visit http://sbcovid19.com.
