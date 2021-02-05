A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been set up in Bloomington and will be open five days a week.
At the start of February, the State of California opened up the OptumServe vaccine clinic at the Ayala Park Community Center, 18313 Valley Boulevard.
The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
OptumServe has a Helpline for people who need assistance making an appointment at 1-877-218-0381, and the call center is open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The website is: myoptumserve.com/covid19
