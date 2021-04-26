A COVID-19 vaccination event is taking place at the Fontana Community Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue, on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
This free event is open to all individuals 16 years and older who live or work in San Bernardino County, and is the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/ or call (909) 387-3911. Participants must enter the Senior Center zip code, 92335, once on the website.
For more information, call the San Bernardino County COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.
