Many San Bernardino County residents want to get vaccinated, but haven’t done so yet because they can’t make time in their busy schedules to find and visit a vaccination clinic, health officials said.
Metrolink is addressing that need by partnering with public health professionals to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at Metrolink stations from Montclair through San Bernardino.
The first transit station vaccination sites will operate next week from Tuesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fontana, Montclair, and Upland Metrolink sites.
“This is a great opportunity for busy commuters and anyone who lives near these stations to protect themselves and those they care about from COVID-19,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
Two hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at each site each day. The sites will operate again on June 29 through July 3 to administer.
The program will be extended to the Rialto, Downtown San Bernardino, and San Bernardino Santa Fe Depot stations from June 15 through June 19 and again from July 6 through July 10.
The Fontana station is located at 16777 Orange Way. The Montclair station is at 5091 Richton Street, and the Upland station is at 300 East A Street.
