Fontana Unified School District, in partnership with Walgreens, has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fontana High School on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is open to the public (ages 12 and older) for first dose, second dose, and booster shots.
Persons interested in being vaccinated during this free event need to bring their state ID or driver’s license. For children ages 12-17, parents must fill out a parental consent form and bring their ID.
