The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized both Pfizer-Comirnaty and Moderna-Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines for children six months of age and older.
The FDA’s authorization was followed by a recommendation and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children age six months or older for free with no insurance required. Parents or caregivers can make appointments for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their children at one of the county’s public health clinics by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling the clinics directly at (800) 722-4777.
The clinic locations and hours are:
• Adelanto Health Center, 11336 Bartlett Avenue, Suite 11, Adelanto — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Hesperia Health Center, 16453 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Ontario Health Center, 150 E. Holt Boulevard, Ontario — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• San Bernardino Health Center, 606 E. Mill Street, San Bernardino — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Local clinics and pharmacies may offer COVID-19 vaccines for this age group starting next week. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine for a child six months or older, visit myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
Additional locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations for this age group may be available through a child’s pediatrician, primary care physician, or insurance health coverage service. Parents and caregivers are advised to reach out to them directly to learn what options may be most suitable.
Persons who have questions about COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, or are interested in learning more about the free COVID-19 testing or vaccine services that may be available, can visit the county’s website at sbcovid19.com or call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.