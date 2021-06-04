Coyotes have caused distress for some residents and their pets in Fontana in recent years, but one little coyote has become a Facebook sensation in the city.
The Fontana Police Department received a call of a coyote hiding in a residential garage in the Southridge area of the city, the P.D. said on Facebook on June 3.
Animal Services Officer Andrew Canedo went to the location and was able to capture the coyote pup hiding behind a water heater.
"It is believed the coyote was separated from its litter and was trying to find a place to hide," the P.D. said. "The pup was taken to a local wildlife rescue shelter, where it will be released into a safe area."
The Facebook post received dozens of comments from residents who remarked how "cute" the coyote was.
However, Doris Duquette commented: "Not so cute when he wants to eat your pets … lol."
To which Nancy Domin replied: "They're just doing what they need to do to survive. We need to be the caretakers of our companions."
Elie Stevenson commented: "Keep your pets in the house."
----- POLICE gave these tips for residents to follow whenever they spot a coyote in their neighborhood or near their home:
• Frighten coyotes with loud noises.
• Keep garbage in a tightly sealed container.
• In your yard, remove pet food, fallen fruit, and spilled seed beneath bird feeders.
• Use yard lights or motion detectors to frighten them away.
• Keep pets in fenced areas or covered kennels.
• Stay with your pets while outdoors, unless pets are in a secured, covered kennel.
• Do not allow pets to run loose. Keep pets on a leash.
