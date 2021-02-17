The number of Part 1 (major) crimes in Fontana declined in the year 2020, according to the Fontana Police Department.
This marked the fourth straight year that the crime rate had gone down in the city.
There were a total of 3,221 major crimes in 2020, a decrease of 602 from the 3,823 that were reported in 2019, Chief Billy Green said in his annual report to the City Council.
• There were a total of 666 crimes against persons (murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) last year, 8 percent fewer than the 720 reported the previous year.
• There were 2,555 crimes against property (burglary, arson, larceny/theft, and motor vehicle theft) last year, 18 percent fewer than the 3,103 reported in 2019.
Green said that eight homicides occurred in the city in 2020, and all of those cases were solved.
Overall, the Police Department responded to 121,385 calls for service, a decrease of 6.7 percent from the previous year.
The average response time to Priority 1 calls was 4 minutes and 22 seconds. Priority 1 calls involve immediate risk to life (person not breathing, injury traffic collision, assault in progress, shots fired, etc.), police said.
----- OTHER notable statistics:
• The ICAC/Fugitive Apprehension Team conducted more than 800 investigations, authored 468 search warrants, and arrested 93 individuals for possessing, transmitting, and manufacturing child pornography.
• Patrol officers recovered more than 400 occupied stolen vehicles.
• Officers made 6,206 total arrests. Six of those arrests resulted in the use of "significant force," the P.D. said.
• There were three officer-involved shootings, two of which were fatal. In those three cases, two subjects fired on officers and one struck an officer on the head with a metal pole prior to the officer-involved shooting, Green said. Investigators have not yet released their final reports on these events.
• There were 683 firearms seized from prohibited possessors.
• Police investigated three incidents of hate crimes (one motivated by race, one motivated by sexual orientation, and one motivated by religion). Two of the three incidents resulted in suspect arrests; police were unable to identify individual(s) responsible for the religion-based vandalism.
• The Rapid Response Team dismantled 46 illegal marijuana grow operations.
• Narcotics officers seized more than 10,000 pounds of illegal narcotics with a street value of more than $16 million.
• Multiple Enforcement Team officers and Open Door Community Partners housed 17 homeless individuals and successfully transitioned one individual into permanent supportive housing.
• Code Enforcement opened 5,029 cases (an average of more than 550 per code officer).
• Animal Services responded to more than 4,000 calls for service.
• The P.D. conducted eight Internal Affairs investigations regarding complaints against officers, three of which resulted in sustained findings.
----- THE Police Department hired 18 sworn officers (11 of whom were minorities and/or female) during 2020, Green said.
The P.D. also hired 13 non-sworn employees (10 of whom were minorities and/or female) and six technical reserve officers (two emergency room physicians and four firefighter-paramedics), Green said.
Green established the Chief's Roundtable and held four meetings to discuss enhanced police/community relationships. The department participated in numerous community forums to discuss equity in policing and use of force.
