Authorities located and rescued 20 victims of human trafficking and arrested 106 suspects in San Bernardino County during a huge enforcement operation which took place Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
"Operation Reclaim and Rebuild" was part of a larger statewide operation which involved more than 70 federal, state, snd local law enforcement agencies in conjunction with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Over a four-day period, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted enforcement operations throughout the county and specifically within the cities of San Bernardino, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Hesperia and Victorville. Specific areas were selected for enforcement by investigators due to the high volume of activity and advertisements directly related to the commercial sex trafficking industry.
The 106 suspects were arrested for violations associated with prostitution in addition to other crimes. Investigators recovered three firearms during the operation. During one investigation, three suspects who were arrested for violations related to the commercialized sex industry were also found with stolen property and items related to identity theft.
The 20 victims who were rescued included a 16-year-old girl and one male adult in addition to 18 female adults.
Victim support and services were provided by the Open-Door Program of San Bernardino. Open Door – Family Assistance Program is a non-profit organization which supports victims of human trafficking within the county. The Open-Door Program empowers families, victims, and survivors who have been affected by human trafficking and/or sexual exploitation by providing the opportunity to heal and transform their lives. For more information, visit www.familyassist.org.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force can do so directly by calling (909) 387-8400 or by email at humantrafficking@sbcsd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
