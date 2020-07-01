An 11-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Highland on June 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle involved was a dark colored SUV that was traveling south on Church when it collided with the pedestrian. The driver of the SUV left the scene.
Deputies arrived at the location and found the pedestrian unresponsive on the side of the roadway. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy T. Houn or the Detective Bureau from the Highland P.D.
