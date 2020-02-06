A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian in San Bernardino on Feb. 5, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 3:23 p.m., a white tractor-trailer driven by an unknown driver was traveling west on Baseline Street and then turned north onto Arrowhead Avenue.
Simultaneously, a pedestrian identified as Marilyn McKillian, 64, was riding in her motorized wheelchair. She crossed Arrowhead in a westerly direction, north of the crosswalk. The tractor-trailer collided with her and the driver fled the area, police said.
McKillian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It is unknown at this time whether the driver or pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
