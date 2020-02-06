A resident of the Crestmore area of Bloomington was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and also for committing a new felony while out on bail, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 5 at 8:18 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to Fourth Street and Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga regarding a stolen vehicle that was seen in the area.
A detective from the Rancho Cucamonga Station was in the area in an unmarked unit and followed the stolen vehicle as it traveled northbound on Haven.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Robert Ruiz, 27, made a right turn on to Civic Center Drive, where he was met by three deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.
Ruiz made another right turn into a parking lot, where he parked the vehicle, and deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and took him into custody for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned Ruiz was out on bail for multiple other cases. An additional charge was added for committing a new felony offense while out on bail. Ruiz was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody with no bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.