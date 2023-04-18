Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) will be holding an Open House and Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at 10440 Ashford Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
Attendees can get a behind-the-scenes look at CVWD's water and wastewater services and enjoy family-fun entertainment including games, magic show performances, and vehicle displays.
For more information, visit CVWDwater.com or call (909) 987-2591.
