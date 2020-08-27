A male cyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by an SUV in Fontana on Aug. 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a major injury collision on Merrill Avenue, just east of Citrus Avenue. They found the cyclist, who was about 29-30 years old, suffering from severe trauma.
The driver who struck the victim was at the scene, along with several witnesses.
The preliminary investigation suggested that the cyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Citrus at Merrill. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Merrill on a green light struck the cyclist as he proceeded through the intersection, police said.
The victim was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Merrill was blocked off for the investigation and reopened at about 7:24 p.m.
