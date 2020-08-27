A male cyclist was struck by an SUV in Fontana on Aug. 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Merrill Avenue between Citrus Avenue and Summerwood Way were closed late in the afternoon while the P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigated the collision.
The cyclist was transported to an area hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
