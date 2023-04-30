Cypress Elementary School fourth and fifth grade students are developing valuable life skills in the school’s newest after-school learning opportunity: the sewing club.
The club, which meets once a week for two hours, will teach students the basics of sewing, including how to use a sewing machine, load thread, fix torn clothes, sew on buttons and more. Students also learn how to follow directions and work in a team environment.
The sewing club was formed when Cypress Assistant Principal Michael Rodriguez heard that the City of Fontana had additional funds available to provide after-school programs for students. Rodriguez reached out to Fontana Adult School sewing teacher Mr. Hayes, who expressed his interest and excitement in teaching elementary students how to sew.
The city provided Cypress with six sewing machines, which students have already put to good use in making their own scrunchies and pillows.
“I wanted to bring new opportunities to our students and help them develop a skill that they can build upon and use in their future,” Rodriguez said. “I am always trying to think outside of the box of what we can do here at Cypress Elementary to provide more enrichment for our students.”
Additional enriching after-school opportunities are slated to begin next school year at Cypress, including a digital media club that will give students the chance to learn even more skills to aid them in their future endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.