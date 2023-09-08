The damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in San Bernardino County last month could cost $26 million to fix, according to a news release issued by the county on Sept. 8.
The county’s Office of Emergency Services, along with other county departments and local jurisdictions, recently co-hosted a preliminary damage assessment tour with federal and state partners.
The tour included stops at some of the most impacted areas, including Calico, Forest Falls, Morongo Basin, Oak Glen, Phelan, Wrightwood and Yucaipa.
“I’m so glad our federal and state partners were able to join us for a tour to view our region’s most hardest hit areas,” said Deputy Executive Officer Daniel Munoz. “Initial damage estimates provided by reporting agencies includes upwards of approximately $26 million in potential impacts and damages from the storm.”
Even though Hilary's rain drenched Fontana for several hours on Aug. 20, the city was able to emerge relatively unscathed.
Following a major natural disaster, a preliminary damage assessment is facilitated to collect preliminary estimates of damage to public infrastructure and private property. These estimates are used to determine if there is sufficient damage to qualify for state and federal funding assistance.
During the tour, officials highlighted damages to bridges, roads, infrastructure, water basins and more. The information collected during the tour will be taken into consideration by federal and state entities. Once the request for assistance has been reviewed, the county will be notified with results.
“We are grateful to our federal and state partners for giving us an opportunity to share our concerns with them,” said Munoz. “We look forward to the results of our tour.”
----- ON SEPT. 3, the county reported that crews were making progress clearing and repairing roads and bridges that had been blocked and destroyed by Hilary.
In the Oak Glen area, crews were able to remove mud and debris from area roads and open the business area less than one week after the storm hit.
The bridge along Oak Glen at Birch Creek sustained heavy damage and plans for a replacement bridge were scheduled for mid-September with an expected completion by the end of October, weather permitting.
