Prominent stars of movies and sports will be in the spotlight during the NASCAR race in Fontana on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Danny Trejo, one of the most recognizable talents in Hollywood, will serve as honorary starter for the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
Trejo, an actor, producer and restauranteur, said he is delighted to get a chance to wave the green flag.
“I had a great time as a NASCAR fan at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum earlier this month,” Trejo said in a news release issued by the speedway. “I am so honored that NASCAR has asked me to be part of the thunder as the cars pass beneath the Auto Club Speedway flag stand.”
Trejo has appeared in hundreds of films and series, and his screen credits continue to multiply. The same can be said for a restaurant empire that includes Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts. But it’s Trejo’s continuous role as a devoted father of three and his work as an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction.
“Many know Danny Trejo from the tough-guy roles he plays on the screen,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “But Danny’s transformative work with youth battling addiction may be his greatest achievement, and we’re beyond honored to have him start Sunday’s race in style.”
----- ALSO, baseball superstar Albert Pujols will be the honorary pace car driver for the Fontana race.
“This is a special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the best drivers in the world out onto the track,” said Pujols. “I’m really looking forward to seeing these guys get after it once the green flag drops. The adrenaline will be pumping for sure.”
Pujols is one of the most decorated and respected players to ever don a Major League uniform. The three-time National League MVP, who played in recent years for the L.A. Dodgers and Angels, has collected 679 home runs (fifth all time), 2,150 RBI (third all time), 3,301 hits (12th all time), and 6,042 total bases (fourth all time).
The 10-time All Star and six-time Silver Slugger is not just a one-dimensional player. Albert has also won Gold Glove awards in 2006 and 2010 as the top defensive player at his position. Despite all of his accomplishments on the field, the creation of the Pujols Family Foundation and receiving the Roberto Clemente Award are atop the list as his most important achievements. Pujols has five children and lives in Irvine.
----- IN ADDITION, NFL standout Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams will be the grand marshal for the event.
At age 40, Whitworth became the oldest offensive lineman to start in a Super Bowl and he played an integral role in the Rams’ championship run this past season.
But Whitworth’s work away from the gridiron has been even more impactful during a stellar 16-year career. His Big Whit Homes for L.A. donates $20,000 after each Rams home game, and he works tirelessly with Southern California nonprofits to aid those facing housing insecurity. He was recently named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.
“My wife Melissa is a huge NASCAR fan and one of our first dates we spent the weekend tailgating at Talladega,” said Whitworth. “I’m not too sure if I’d fit in a race car so giving the iconic phrase is the next best thing. We would like to thank Auto Club Speedway for having us as their special guest and we are looking forward to meeting the drivers and fans."
----- THE WISE POWER 400 will cap two days of NASCAR racing on the high-speed, 2-mile oval of Auto Club Speedway, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Tickets for both days are on sale at www.autoclubspeedway.com.
