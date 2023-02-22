Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who achieved an exciting victory in the wild Daytona 500 on Feb. 19, will be making a special appearance in Fontana before competing in the upcoming NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway.
On Friday, Feb. 24, Stenhouse Jr. will be holding a meet and greet with fans at the Ralphs store at 16225 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana.
Starting at 3 p.m., he will sign autographs for an hour and then participate in other store-related activities with customers.
“We enjoy being in the community and meeting our fans,” said Stenhouse Jr. in a news release. “Ralphs and our CPG (consumer packaged goods) partners are behind making it all possible.”
“We are thrilled to treat our NASCAR fans and shoppers with this special visit by Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., fresh off his victory, and the No. 47 NASCAR Cup show car,” said Dr. Linh Lee, Ralphs' director of pharmacy/health and wellness. “As part of his visit, we will have our mobile pharmacy unit on hand offering vaccinations, body mass index and blood pressure/diabetes screenings and more. Like Ricky’s premium Camaro, our pharmacy team is driven to help people live healthier lives.”
Following his appearance, Stenhouse Jr. will head to the Fontana speedway for the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Stenhouse Jr. is optimistic about his chances at Auto Club Speedway, where he finished 10th in the Cup Series race last year.
“Auto Club begins our West Coast swing on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We had some success there last year and finished in the top 10. We’re looking forward to getting back there with our No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top Camaro.”
The Pala Casino 400 will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised by FOX.
