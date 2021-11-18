An investigation was launched after a dead man was found inside the Burrtec West Valley MRF Transfer Station in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 16 at 12:25 p.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s Fontana Station were dispatched to the facility in the 13300 block of Napa Street in the western unincorporated area of Fontana in reference to a deceased man located by employees. Upon arrival, deputies found 32-year-old Jose Guerra, a transient from Colton, deceased on a conveyor belt inside the facility.
Members of the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.
At this time, it is believed Guerra arrived at Burrtec on one of the company’s trash trucks. The investigation into the cause and manner of his death is ongoing.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Chandler, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
