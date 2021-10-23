A death investigation is being conducted in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The investigation was initiated by Sheriff's Department personnel on Oct. 21 at 9:43 p.m. in the 14000 block of San Bernardino Avenue after a deceased male was found in a vehicle.
The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.