Earlier this year, the Fontana City Council approved an ordinance that detailed the city’s policies toward sidewalk vendors.
At that time, some residents said at the meeting that the street vendors, who sometimes can be seen in various areas of Fontana, should not have to comply with strict regulations.
Other residents, though, wanted these vendors to be closed down completely because they were taking business away from existing brick-and-mortar eateries that have to follow all the rules.
Since then, the city has been allowing some vendors to operate while ensuring that they are adhering to all necessary health and safety standards.
“Sidewalk vendors that do not have the proper permits and licenses are provided information on the license and permit process, including copies of all pertinent applications, and are directed to immediately shut down and cease operations,” said Sandra Pelayo, the city’s code enforcement manager.
When asked this month how many sidewalk food vendors have applied for permits, Pelayo said: “We currently have two approved fruit vendors and one additional food vendor in the process.”
The city tried to bring more clarity about the issue to prospective vendors by posting a message on Facebook on June 8 about the Code Compliance Unit’s role. The Facebook post provided a step-by-step checklist that “makes it easy for vendors to obtain permits.”
However, some prospective vendors have said in the past that the process is difficult and that very few applicants get approved.
The Facebook message attracted a wide range of responses from readers.
“I love the idea, but this should be for designated areas,” commented Evaan Oshoa.
John McCartney added: “There must be designated areas for vendors since sidewalks belong to pedestrians. There’s too many of them all over the city.”
Keith Fitzgerald replied: “Maybe the City of Fontana could revitalize downtown by allowing these vendors to use the city-owned properties. Sounds like a win-win for both with permits and a proper location.”
“I think it would be fine in a designated place,” said Tina Dawnette Cox, “as long as it’s not in front of or close to restaurants. They pay lots of money for their rent … also not in residential areas.”
However, Joz Sida commented: “I think people should open their driveways for vendors — city is just trying to make more money from working immigrants and business owners trying to create a life for their families while creating culture and bringing families together.”
Eddie Lopez wrote a post saying that the city should do more to encourage street vendors.
“The dining industry has evolved and the food truck revolution has flourished in other forward thinking cities that wish to embrace rather than shut down out of fear and ignorance,” Lopez said. “These street vendors bring wanted and needed varieties and choices to our community. And with the proper oversight, direction and mentorship can bring valuable revenue to our city.”
But Karen Rabone said she had a problem with other vendors who are selling items that are not food. “Saw vendors selling junk on Sierra and Merrill a few weeks ago. How is this allowed? How are businesses supposed to compete?” she wrote.
The city said that people who wish to explore the possibility of cooking and serving food outdoors should contact the City’s Planning Department at City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, they can call (909) 854-8020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.