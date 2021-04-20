A deceased female was found in a vehicle near Live Oak Avenue and Rosemary Drive in the unincorporated western area of Fontana on April 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the death appears to be drug related, the Sheriff's Department said.
There was no indication of foul play, and the Homicide Team did not respond to the scene.
The victim's name was not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
