A decrease in crime took place in Fontana in March, and the stay-at-home restrictions that were implemented as a result of the coronavirus outbreak may have been one of the factors that contributed to the decline.
The number of Part One (major) crimes in Fontana went down 18 percent this past March in comparison to March of 2019, according to statistics released by the Fontana Police Department.
There were a total of 312 crimes reported in March of last year, and the number dropped to 255 this year, the P.D. said.
The number of crimes went down in most of the individual categories.
Thefts plunged from 152 to 96, while burglaries dropped from 50 to 35 and robberies declined from 23 to 13.
In addition, there were two murders in March of 2019 but none in March of 2020; 11 rapes last year but three this year; and two arsons last year and none this year.
However, crime went up in two categories.
The number of aggravated assaults rose from 29 to 37, and the number of auto thefts went up from 43 to 71.
Because the majority of Fontana residents were remaining inside their residences (except for going outside for essentials) after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order on March 19, there may have been fewer opportunities for crimes to take place. Also, an increase in rainfall during March may have played a role in the crime decline.
The P.D. is primarily focused on preventing violent crime, but officers are still recording and monitoring complaints from citizens regarding non-essential businesses which are not complying with the governor's order to shut down. However, enforcement action is only being taken when voluntary compliance is refused, Police Chief Billy Green said.
