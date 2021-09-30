Janice Rutherford’s tenure as the 2nd District supervisor in San Bernardino County is set to expire next year, and DeJonaé Shaw is hoping to take her place.
Shaw, an LVN and small businesswoman, announced on Sept. 30 that she will be a candidate for the supervisor seat in the election next June.
Rutherford, a former member of the Fontana City Council, has been a supervisor since 2010 and will be completing her third four-year term. The district includes the western area of Fontana in addition to Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and other communities.
Shaw is the vice chair of the Legislation and Education Committee for her union, USW Local 7600 in Fontana.
She is also an active member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Next Gen Committee, San Bernardino Rotary, the Democratic Party Central Committee, and the Inland Valley Democratic Club, according to a news release.
Shaw said she will “fight for good-paying local jobs, cleaner air, and healthier San Bernardino County neighborhoods where everyone has a chance to thrive.”
As a union representative, she advocated for the National Workplace Violence Prevention Health Care and Social Service Workers Act and has been fighting for fair contracts that improve wages and patient care, the news release said.
In addition, Shaw created Greater Empire Pageants, a local business focused on helping young people reach their potential, the news release said.
Information about her background can be found at ShawForSupervisor.com, where she described her struggle to beat the odds that were stacked against her.
“An absent father and a mother battling addiction. DeJonaé pieced together a broken childhood, sought out mentors, and lifted herself out of the cycle of poverty and addiction that traps too many,” the website said. “She rose above the negative influences that surrounded her to become her siblings’ protector. DeJonaé grew up fast, taking on parenting roles as a child to make sure her brothers and sisters were fed and succeeded in school.
“DeJonaé knows a strong education and hard work create opportunities to build a better life. When a car accident sidelined her dreams as a young graduate and left her homeless, she saved up and fought to get back on her feet again. She worked nights and attended classes during the day to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN).”
According to the San Bernardino County Elections website, 41 percent of all registered voters in the 2nd District are Democrats and 30.7 percent are Republicans. About 21 percent of voters in the district say they have no party preference.
