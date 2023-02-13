DeJonaé Shaw, a Democrat who announced in December that she will be running for the 50th District seat in the California Assembly in 2024, has received endorsements from two members of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
Marcelino “Mars” Serna, the president of the Fontana School Board, recently said he will be supporting Shaw, who is a nurse and union member.
“DeJonaé will work collaboratively with local leaders to bring resources to our region that will help support and improve our public schools because she knows that the path to a strong future starts with a great education,” Serna said.
In addition, FUSD Board Member Jennifer Quezada announced she is endorsing Shaw.
Shaw said in a press release that she has also picked up endorsements from Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, Redlands Mayor Eddie Tejeda, Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera, the United Steelworkers Inland Empire Legislation and Education Committee, and AFSCME Local 3634.
Shaw is an active member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Next Gen Committee, the Democratic Party Central Committee, and the Democratic Club of the Inland Valley.
“As a State Assemblymember, DeJonaé will use her experience to fight for people in San Bernardino County to succeed with good-paying jobs, economic stability, cleaner air, and healthier and safer neighborhoods,” the press release said.
The 50th Assembly District includes parts of Fontana and several other nearby cities.
Shaw is seeking to claim the seat that is now held by Eloise Gomez Reyes, a Democrat who announced she will leave that position in an attempt to become a member of the State Senate in the 29th District.
Shaw ran for San Bernardino County supervisor in 2022 but was unsuccessful. The 2nd District supervisor seat is now held by Jesse Armendarez of Fontana.
