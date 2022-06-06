Deputies located a large stash of stolen merchandise after receiving a report of a theft by a delivery driver in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 3 at about 10 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Fontana Station were dispatched to the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue in the western county area of Fontana.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted suspect Juan Cardenas, a 61-year-old San Bernardino resident. Cardenas was employed as a delivery driver and suspected of stealing packages from his employer. During the investigation and based on the evidence collected, deputies discovered Cardenas had allegedly stolen several packages.
During a check of Cardenas' residence, deputies located several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. The merchandise was unopened, and some still in the shipping boxes with the customer's address affixed to them. Deputies inventoried the stolen property and returned it to the shipping company.
Cardenas was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of grand theft.
In addition, Norma Acuna, 61, of San Bernardino was determined to be an alleged accomplice in the crimes. Her case report will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for filing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
