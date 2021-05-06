Fontana officials held a grand opening ceremony for a deluxe new sports park on the morning of May 6, and even though no children were present for the occasion because they were in school, the kids will surely be very happy when they get a chance to use it.
Central City Park, a 14.5-acre facility, will create recreational opportunities for thousands of young soccer and football players in the years to come, officials said.
The $14 million park, located at 8380 Cypress Avenue, has two synthetic turf football/soccer fields and one synthetic turf soccer-only field, which will be utilized by five local organizations.
"With all the amenities we have here in Fontana, you can see why other cities are so jealous," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren during a brief presentation and ribbon cutting event.
The park will include:
• Sports lighting for nighttime play
• New horseshoe pits
• ADA accessible playground
• Concessions, storage and restroom buildings
• 0.75-acre community garden
The park, located right behind the Cypress Center, also will provide a trailhead to the Pacific Electric Trail in the central area of the city. Construction of the project began in October of 2018.
The scale and quality of the facility is similar to the Ralph M. Lewis Sports Complex, which is in the northern section of Fontana.
Another large park with soccer and football fields will be built on Santa Ana Avenue in the southern area, although no definitive time frame has been established.
"When we say we're going to do something, we do it," Warren said. "We will complete the South Fontana Sports Park."
