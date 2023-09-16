Deputies arrested a man who allegedly attacked a woman and tried to rob her during an incident in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 15 at about 10:15 a.m., the Fontana Station watch commander observed a man about to punch a woman on the northwest corner of Foothill Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue.
Through investigation, deputies determined that Bryan Bennett, a 57-year-old transient who frequents Fontana, did not know the victim. For unknown reasons, he demanded her property and, when she wouldn’t give it to him, suddenly allegedly punched her in the head multiple times in an attempt to steal her items. The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical care.
Bennett was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a robbery charge.
