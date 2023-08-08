Fontana deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in Fontana and found a juvenile in possession of a loaded firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 4 at about 11:53 p.m., Deputies Arroyo and Christensen from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station observed a vehicle leaving a residential area, traveling at a high rate of speed and violating several vehicle code violations.
The deputies conducted a traffic stop at Baseline Road and Interstate 15 and contacted the three occupants, who were identified as 32-year-old Esteban Fausto, 22-year-old Victor Sanchez, and a 17-year-old boy, all residents of Pomona.
During the traffic stop, Sanchez was discovered to be on active felony probation for possessing narcotics while armed. There was alcohol also located next to the male juvenile passenger. The three subjects were removed from the vehicle and searched for officer safety. The male juvenile passenger was in possession of a concealed, loaded firearm, the Sheriff’s Department said.
At the conclusion of the traffic stop, all three subjects were arrested without incident. Fausto and Sanchez were booked at West Valley Detention Center and the juvenile was booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
