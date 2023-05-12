Deputies investigated a suspicious device on a roadway in Fontana, but it was later found to be harmless, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 11 at about 5 p.m., the California Highway Patrol notified Fontana Station deputies of a suspicious device found in the center median of Valley Boulevard, near Calabash Avenue, in unincorporated southwestern Fontana.
Deputies arrived and found a metal, cylindrical object and could not immediately determine if it was an explosive. The roadway in the immediate area was closed and people were kept away from the area for their safety.
Members of the Sheriff’s Arson / Bomb Division responded and rendered the item safe. It was later determined to not be an explosive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.