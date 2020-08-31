Deputies responded to a report of what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga and arrested the driver on several charges, including DUI, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 27 at about 1:22 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call regarding a black Mercedes in the northbound lane of Day Creek Boulevard at Base Line Road that appeared to be abandoned. The witness was in a vehicle behind the Mercedes and honked several times, but it would not move.
When deputies arrived, they located the subject, identified as 33-year-old Colton resident Derrick Young, passed out behind the wheel of the Mercedes with a two-year-old child in the back passenger seat.
During the investigation, deputies determined Young was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs and they also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his pocket.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana, the Sheriff's Department said.
A records check revealed Young had an outstanding warrant for DUI and was on active probation.
Family members responded and took custody of the child.
Young was charged with DUI/alcohol and drugs, cruelty to a child, carrying a concealed weapon, and transportation of marijuana. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on a total of $135,000 bail.
