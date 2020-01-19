Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department recruited the help of narcotics detection K9 "Smokey" and his handler Deputy Pedersen to combat the smuggling of narcotics into the department's Detention and Corrections Bureau facilities.
On Jan. 17, the addition of Smokey paid off in the arrest of a 39-year-old San Bernardino woman, the Sheriff's Department said.
At about 3 p.m., Pedersen and Smokey were conducting proactive enforcement in the visitor parking lot at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino when they contacted Christina Aquino, who is currently on Post Release Community Supervision.
Aquino was allegedly found to be in possession of several grams of suspected methamphetamine, and through further investigation, it was discovered Aquino was allegedly smuggling narcotics into the detention facility during visits with inmates.
Over the duration of several visits, Aquino had allegedly picked the epoxy from the visiting window seams, which allowed her to slide thin methamphetamine and marijuana bindles through the window to inmates.
Aquino was booked into West Valley Detention Center for bringing narcotics into jail facility as well as a probation violation. The investigation is ongoing in order to identify other subject(s) involved in the smuggling of narcotics.
Smokey and Pedersen conduct interior and exterior proactive enforcement at Central Detention Center, High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore.
