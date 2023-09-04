A 45-year-old Fontana man was arrested after a deputy from the Fontana Sheriff's Station allegedly located drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 4 at about 1:42 a.m., Deputy Christensen observed a red sport utility vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the Bloomington area.
When Christensen pulled behind the vehicle, the driver, later identified as James Ryan, initially slowed down. However, Ryan suddenly drove away at a high rate of speed, and Christensen initiated a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, Ryan allegedly intentionally delayed Christensen and was arrested on a charge of obstructing, resisting, or delaying a police officer.
During a search of the vehicle, an unregistered, loaded firearm and methamphetamine were located, the Sheriff's Department said.
A review of records revealed Ryan had a previous conviction which prohibited him from possessing a firearm. Ryan was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center for several felony charges.
