Deputies at the Fontana Sheriff's Station are conducting an investigation regarding the alleged possession of narcotics for sale in Fontana.
On May 16 at about 4:30 a.m., Deputy G. Jimenez conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima in the area of Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Jimenez spoke to the driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Guadalupe Valenzuela. Valenzuela told Jimenez she was a Lyft driver and was giving her three male adult passengers a ride.
During the investigation, Valenzuela was allegedly found to be in possession of 42 ecstasy pills and a large sum of money.
The front passenger, 26-year-old Keith Powell, who was on active felony probation, initially gave Jimenez a false name because he believed he might have warrants for his arrest, the Sheriff's Department said.
Valenzuela was released at the scene and the report will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review.
Powell was transported and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
