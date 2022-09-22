A deputy involved shooting took place in Fontana on Sept. 21, but no persons were hit by gunfire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
According to initial reports, the incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. at Ceres and Redwood avenues in the western unincorporated area of Fontana.
"Deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a weapon. A deputy involved shooting occurred. However, no one was hit by gunfire during the incident. The investigation is active and no further information is available at this time," said Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez.
Fontana Police Department officers also were in the area of the incident.
