Deputy Lilibeth Garcia-Padilla was one of the 35 people who graduated from the Sheriff’s Basic Academy on March 10, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcia-Padilla was a Fontana Station Explorer, and she was congratulated by the Explorer advisors at the graduation.
“We are very proud of all of you. God bless you as you begin your career in law enforcement!” the Facebook page said.
