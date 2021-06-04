The COVID-19 pandemic caused many construction projects to be put on hold or have their completion dates delayed in Fontana, but several significant events still took place during Fiscal Year 2020/21, according to a new report.
One of the biggest events was the grand opening of Central City Park, City Manager Mark Denny said in his proposed operating budget document for the new fiscal year.
The 13-acre park, located at 8380 Cypress Avenue, has three lighted artificial turf fields for football and soccer use. The park also has a community garden and horseshoe facilities.
Denny said that other major events include:
• Auto Center: Construction has begun on a new dealership, Fontana Hyundai, which is anticipated to be open for business in August of this year in northern Fontana.
• Hotel development: Plans are underway for a Towne Place Suites by Marriott at the corner of Sierra and Slover avenues in southern Fontana. A groundbreaking for the four-story hotel, which will include 115 guest rooms, is planned for this fall.
• Northwest corner of South Highland Avenue and Sierra Avenue: A developer has proposed the redevelopment of the property to include two four-story business class hotels, a restaurant and a banquet hall, with a formal planning application anticipated to be submitted this summer.
• Sierra and Ramona multifamily apartments: Construction is anticipated to be completed soon on this 60-unit affordable apartment community, which is located at the southwest corner of Sierra and Ramona avenues.
• Fire Station No. 81: As part of the fire master plan and in an effort to meet a less than five-minute response time within the Fire District 90 percent of the time, this new station will be constructed at the northern end of the city limits. Design and environmental phases are currently in progress and construction is expected to commence this December.
• Fire Station No. 80 (Phase 1): The training center (Phase 1) will be about 3,000 square feet with a training tower that will be incorporated into this future fire station, which is planned for the same site at Cherry and South Highland avenues. Design and environmental phases began in March with construction expected to commence in 2022.
• Sierra Avenue improvements between Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Avenue: The growth occurring in the northern and central areas of the city with a corresponding increase in traffic flows requires the widening of Sierra. This project will reduce traffic congestion and is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected to begin in early 2022.
• Microgrid project: Through a grant from the California Energy Commission, the city is installing microgrid systems at five locations -- City Hall, Police Department, Community Senior Center, Public Works Department, and Community Services Department. The systems will consist of battery storage, microgrid controllers, and two bi-directional electric vehicle charging stations and will utilize the solar photovoltaic (PV) carports and roof panels. The estimated completion date is this December.
• Police Dispatch/facilities upgrade: The Dispatch Communications Center refurbishment, which included plumbing repairs, new storage area/break room and restroom, new energy efficient HVAC units, carpet, paint, wall treatments, lighting and security improvements, was completed in January.
• Pavement rehabilitation program: In November of 2020, a detailed inventory, survey, and Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating of all roadways, sidewalks, and other right-of-way assets was started and is expected to be completed soon. Several pavement projects are expected to be completed by June using SB1 and other funding sources.
• Electric vehicle charging stations: Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) grant funds were used to install six level 2 charging ports at both City Hall and Center Stage parking lots.
