Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was believed to be involved in three recent commercial burglaries in Fontana.
Photos of the suspect and his car were posted on the Fontana Police Department Facebook page on July 10.
Persons who have any information regarding the identity of this suspect are urged to contact Detective Miller at (909) 854-8148 rmiller@fontana.org. The report number is 20-8109.
