First 5 San Bernardino, in partnership with First 5 California, has facilitated the donation of nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief emergency supplies for families in San Bernardino County, including most recently providing nearly 300,000 diapers, in much-needed 5 and 6 sizes, and more than 700,000 baby wipes to area child care providers.
A vanload of these items was delivered to The Right Track Preschool in San Bernardino on Sept. 29 by First 5 San Bernardino staff during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which is held the last week of September and draws attention to the issue of diaper need in the U.S.
“We’re promoting National Diaper Need Awareness Week because one in three U.S. families experience diaper shortages,” said Karen E. Scott, executive director of First 5 San Bernardino. “Children must have access to clean diapers and other necessities for them to thrive and reach their full potential.”
Delays in diaper changing often lead to skin rashes and may also lead to unnecessary health issues.
On average, infants or toddlers require a range of six to 12 diaper changes per day for at least three years, which at a cost of 30 cents per diaper, can easily approach $4,000 per child by the time they’re out of diapers.
“Children did not choose to be in the situation they are in,” said Cynthia Vitto of Fontana, the owner and director of The Right Track Preschool. “We know parents are doing the best they can, but many are struggling. By default, the children suffer the consequences. But it’s always good to bless a child.”
National companies such as Kimberly-Clark and Procter and Gamble have recently announced significant price hikes on baby products,which further exacerbates the problem.
According to San Bernardino County’s 2020 Community Indicators Report, there are 28,857 live births per year in San Bernardino County, and 177,463 children ages 0-5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Families in need can dial 211 or go online at www.211.org to request support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.