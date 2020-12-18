Dignity Health hospitals in the Inland Empire received the coronavirus vaccine this week and began giving doses to employees.
Dr. Victor Waters, chief medical officer of Dignity Health Saint Bernadine Medical Center in San Bernardino, was pleased to receive the vaccine on Dec. 17.
Also getting the vaccine were employees at Dignity Health Community Hospital in San Bernardino, including Janet Wilson, RN, an ICU nurse, who afterward gave two enthusiastic thumbs up.
