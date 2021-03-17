Individuals aged 16 to 64 whose medical condition puts them at high risk should they contract COVID-19 are now eligible for vaccination in San Bernardino County.
Per state guidelines, people qualify if they are likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or die from COVID-19, or if getting adequate and timely COVID-19 care will be particularly challenging as a result of their disability.
Those with disabilities and underlying health conditions should work directly with their primary health care provider to get a vaccination. Those for whom this is not an option should make an appointment at a county or state public health site, local pharmacy, physician’s office, or hospital. Appointments can be made on the county’s vaccination website or by calling the county's COVID hotline at (909) 387-3911.
Those who can get vaccinated by their primary health care provider won’t need to worry about providing proof of eligibility because their providers have their health records. Those being vaccinated at a county-operated site will have to sign a form acknowledging they are eligible, and they will be asked to show proof of eligibility such as a doctor’s note or health record.
For detailed information about eligibility of people with a disability and/or medical condition, visit the state website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/vaccine-high-risk-factsheet.aspx. Just a few of the health conditions listed include cancer (current with debilitated or immunocompromised state), chronic kidney disease (stage 4 or above), chronic pulmonary disease, and Down syndrome. Pregnancy is also one of the conditions, the county said.
